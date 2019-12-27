Trending :
Kapra: BJP municipal wing chief appointed

Highlights

Kapra: Mandal MPTCs association president and Kisan Morcha state vice-president Singireddy Venkat Reddy felicitated newly elected Dammaiguda municipality BJP wing president Ramidi Bapireddy on Friday. Ragual Ashok Mudiraj, Kolichelimi Krishna, Samala Bharath Reddy, Sunil Chary, Mora Nagamalla Reddy, Gosula Srinivas and others were present.

