Kapra: Corporator Pavani Reddy asks officials to clear clogged nala

Kapra: Residents of Jammigadda Bharath Nagar lodged a complaint to corporator Pavani Reddy that people were throwing plastic bottles and covers in open nalas resulting in stagnation of water. Responding to it, corporator informed GHMC sanitation staff to clear the nala on Thursday.

Colony president Manemma, ward committee member Sobha Rani Surendar, Singam Raju, Yakayya, Nageswar Reddy, Manuipal Reddy, Bala Narsimha and others were present. Later corporator and locals met MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy and conveyed New Year wishes.