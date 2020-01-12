Karate training for girl students

Narayanguda: A 30-day training classes for students in self-defence are being conducted in RBVRR Degree Women's College here by G V R Karate Academy Director Dr G S Gopal Reddy. Lecturers of the college are expressing happiness over the performance of the students during the training.

Principal Sharada Kisiraju expressed confidence on Sunday that the training would give the students a sense of belief in their ability and help keep away stress. She said it would also benefit the students in higher studies, while stressing on the utility value of the training for youngsters.