Kavitha meets CM in Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: A day after ED mentioned BRS senior leader and MLC K Kavitha's name in the charge-sheet in the Delhi Liquor scam, she met her father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

KCR and Kavitha held discussed with legal experts and took their advice to face the case after her name figured in the charge-sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the special court in New Delhi. The charge-sheet was filed in the case of Sameer Mahendru, who is one of the main accused in the liquor scam.

The ED charge-sheet said that Kavitha used 10 cell phones. Along with Kavitha, names of Magunta Srinivas Reddy, Magunta Raghava Reddy, Mutta Gowtham, Arun Ramachandran Pillai, Abhishek Rao were also mentioned. The charge- sheet revealed that their meeting was held at Oberoi Hotel.

The ED stated that Sarath Chandra Reddy went to Hyderabad by his own flight. Kavitha allegedly was having a share in shops allotted under L-1 in Indo Spirits. The charge- sheet said that Kavitha, Arun Pillai, Dinesh Arora and Vijay Nayar participated in the meeting held at Oberoi Hotel.

The CBI had already mentioned Kavitha's name in the charge-sheet which was submitted to the court in the same case recently.

Sources said that KCR asked Kavitha to take legal advice and proceed in the case without creating any problem in future.