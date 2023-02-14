Kavitha releases KCR Cup 2023 poster

Hyderabad: With an aim to bring out the talent in the remote areas, MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that 'KCR Cup-2023', a state level volleyball tournament would be organized by Bharat Jagruthi in view of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday.

The BRS MLC released the 'KCR Cup 2023' tournament poster here on Monday. She requested that sportspersons from all districts across the state should participate in these competitions on a large scale. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bharat Jagruti General Secretary Naveen Achari, Vice President Mayde Rajeev Sagar and key leaders participated in the event.

The women's and men's competitions will be held at the Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on February 15 and 16. The MLC also released the poster of Dalit Christian Atmeeya Sammelanam scheduled to be held on February 15 at Wesley Degree College.