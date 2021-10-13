Kavitha stresses on financial empowerment of women

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC on Tuesday stressed on the need to financially empower the women for making them to grow as entrepreneurs.

Kavitha was participating in the fourth Stree Shakti Awards of Telangana Chambers of Events Industry (TCEI) at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. Mission Bhagiratha Chief Engineer Vinobha Devi received Stree Ratna Award, Mission Bhagiratha Executive Engineer Pushpalatha Devi received Stree Murthy Award and Irrigation department assistant executive engineer Anusha received Stree Shakti awards. "Giving an award to a woman will be like giving an award to the children and the family who treats the woman as an inspiration. Happy to give away Stree Shakti awards at a time when every part of the State is celebrating the festival of Bathukamma in the Navaratri," said Kavitha.

Kavitha said that the nearly six crore entrepreneurs across the country are running micro and medium enterprises, of which only 15 per cent are running with the participation of women. Of these 15 per cent, 80 per cent are women running their own businesses and the remaining 20 per cent are running industries with private and government financial assistance. She suggested that women entering the industrial sector should help aspiring women as much as possible.

Kavitha urged the women entrepreneurs to take a special initiative to provide all kinds of advice to women and youth who want to enter the industrial sector. She hailed Gynecologist Shanti Kumari, a Telugu woman for becoming secretary of International Association of Gynecologists. The event was attended by MLC Vanidevi, CM Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Karuna Wakati, several public representatives and industrialists.