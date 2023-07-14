  • Menu
Kavitha to attend Bonalu celebrations in Auckland and Brisbane

The festival is being organised by the Bharat Jagruti Australia at Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane at 10 am on July 15

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party leader and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha will take part in the Bonalu festival scheduled to be organised at Brisbane in Australia on July 15 and Auckland in New Zealand on July 16. The festival is being organised by the Bharat Jagruti Australia at Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane at 10 am on July 15.

The New Zealand Telangana Central Association will organise the programme at the Ganesh Temple in Auckland. She will participate in Pravasa Bharatiya Sammelan in Auckland.

