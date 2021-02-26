KCR banking on PV legacy: Srisailam Goud

Nampally: Former ML Kuna Srisailam Goud criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for fielding Surabhi Vani, the daughter of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, in the ensuing Graduate constituency MLC elections at a time when the graduate voters are opposing the TRS.

The former Congress leader from Qutubullapur visited to the BJP state headquarters here on Thursday for the first time after joining the saffron party recently in Delhi in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda and other state leaders.

Addressing the media, he vowed to work for the victory of the party candidate N Ramachander Rao in the ensuing MLC elections. He said he joined the BJP after his own Congress party cadre expressing that BJP is the only party that can fight with the ruling TRS in Telangana.

He said that the TRS chief might have sent the PVs daughter to the Rajya Sabha or made as an MLA or MLC as Governor's nominee. But, he chose the ensuing Graduate constituency elections to cross over the stiff opposition from the graduate voters using the PV's legacy for the party's political interests, he added.

Goud said that the BJP turned energetic and formidable force in Telangana after its State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar took over the baton to lead the party. He opined that Congress failed to give a befitting fight to the TRS. People irrespective of the party lines in Qutubullapur and Medchal districts see BJP as the alternative force to the TRS, he added.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP secretaries Dr S Prakash Reddy, Kolli Madhavi, and party Medhcal urban and rural district presidents, and other leaders welcomed the former MLA.