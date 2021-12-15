KCR busy junketing while farmers suffer

Hyderabad: Holding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao responsible for suicides of farmers in Telangana, State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy said that leaving the farmers in deep distress, the CM was busy with his political and religious tours. Revanth Reddy, in a media statement released on Tuesday, said that farmers were trapped in huge debts.

"They are unable to clear the debts as the authorities are not buying their produce. They have already exhausted all their resources to cultivate the last crop and have no money to invest for the next crop. Finding no possible exit from the current financial crisis, many farmers have committed suicide, while several others are on the verge of resorting to the same," he feared. "KCR has reportedly directed the police authorities to restrain from registering the cases of farmers' suicides. By suppressing the numbers, KCR has been wrongly trying to give a false impression of 'All Is Well' in Telangana. Relatives of farmers, who committed suicide, are allegedly being threatened by local authorities and police that they would not get any benefit under 'Rythu Bima' if they register a case of suicide. Therefore, many suicides are being shown as death due to 'natural causes'," he alleged.