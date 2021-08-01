KCR cheating SCs & STs in State: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday came down heavily on the ruling TRS-led State government and alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had cheated SCs and STs in the State. He claimed that Congress had implemented land distribution scheme during its rule. He alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to take back the lands allotted by the Congress government during its rule and called upon the party workers to fight for the implementation of the Acts enacted by the Congress.

Pointing out that the police had badly beaten up tribals in Tadwai forest, Vikramarka assured that the party would stand by the Tribals of the State. Stating that they will fight for podu lands from Adilabad to Khammam district, he informed of announcing an action plan after consulting TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

He said the State government was cheating the Tribals across the State and alleged that the CM had come up with Dalit Bandhu scheme only to cheat Dalits. He said the Congress had come to the rescue of the poor and the needy in the State after giving Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan and added that the party had also provided lands, houses, education and jobs to the Dalits and tribals.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the party was appointing in-charges to all the 119 Assembly Constituencies in the State and added that they will hold the World Tribals Day celebrations on August 9.