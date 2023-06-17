KCR directs DGP to withdraw UAPA case against Prof Haragopal, others

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to withdraw the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against a retired Professor of University of Hyderabad G Haragopal and 151 others.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has reportedly directed DGP Anjani Kumar to withdraw the UAPA case against Haragopal and others.

With the State government receiving criticism from all quarters, the Chief Minister made the decision to drop the sedition case filed against civil rights leader Professor Haragopal.

The case was registered in August 2022 by the Tadvai Police in Mulugu district under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 124-A (sedition), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(2) of the UAPA.

The FIR alleged they were planning attacks on officials, destruction of government property, recruitment of tribal youth, terrorising innocent people and raising funds for the Maoists.