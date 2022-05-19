KCR pushed rich State into a debt trap:Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the latter had turned the rich Telangana State into a debt-ridden State. Stating that the political parties, which ruled the State during the last 60 years, including the Congress took Rs 60,000 crore loans, he alleged that KCR had taken Rs 5 lakh crore loans during the last seven years of his rule.

He said the State has a deficit budget like Sri Lanka. He mocked that the State Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy had given an advertisement on KCR's birthday claiming that they gave Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to each of the 74,000 farmers who committed suicides during the last four years.

Revanth said that the credit behind giving assigned lands to the landless poor goes to the Congress party. He said that the party had built 81 irrigation projects in the undivided Andhra Pradesh State and had introduced MSP for the benefit of farmers.

Speaking to media persons at Meet-the-Press programme, he said that Telangana was the only State in the country where separate State agitation was held for a share in land. He said the world would not forget the armed struggles of Telangana.

Revanth said that the Congress party would come to power in the next 12 months and would implement their Warangal declaration in a complete manner. He promised to waive off Rs 2 lakh crop loans of the farmers within 30 days of coming to power.

Commenting on the Rythu Bandhu scheme, TPCC chief said the scheme was not required for the rich farmers.

He also said that they would bring changes in the existing Dharani portal. Raising the issue of distribution of podu lands, he said it was not new for the Congress party and would also announce declarations on health and education sectors of the State.