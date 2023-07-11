KCR Should explain why he is opposing UCC- BJP

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishan Sagar Rao in a statement asked Telangana Chief Minister KCR to give an explanation to the people of this state, for his decision to oppose Uniform Civil Code in the parliament. Does he beleive UCC is bad for the country? Is it bad to have a common code of law for everyone? Is it bad to have one law for all the citizens of this nation? What's the logic behind opposing UCC? KCR will not be able to answer.



BJP understands there's neither logoc nor a good intention behind KCR's decision, it is purely political posturing and electoral appeasement.

KCR must understand leadership is about driving positive transformation. If he cannot make decisions to change the status-quo, how can he count himself as a leader? His dreams of becoming a national leader will be of no consequence, if he simply gives empty speeches on transforming this nation.

UCC is an essential reform and it will positively impact social transformation, women empowerment & will elevate the nation into a matured democracy reinforcing equitable justice.

PM Narendra Modi is determined to ensure this historic natiional reform will benefit poor, oppressed, women, families and drive social empowerment and religious harmony, he added.