KCR suggests Dholpur stone for fountains in new Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday suggested the officials to construct Dholpur stone laden fountains in the upcoming new State Secretariat in the city like those near Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The CM visited the construction site and examined the works going on at the new Secretariat and enquired about the red sandstone, beige sandstone, natural beige sand stone and natural Gwalior stone models brought in from Rajasthan.

The CM made several suggestions to R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and representatives of the work agencies.

"We have to construct the State Secretariat to reflect our self-respect and it should also become a role model for other states.

The atmosphere in the Secretariat should provide comfort both to the employees and the visitors," KCR said. He further asked them to create wide inner roads and sprawling lawns with flowering plants.