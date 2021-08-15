KCR takes onus of Huzurabad by-election victory on himself

Hyderabad: Not willing to take any chance, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken upon himself the task of planning and monitoring the campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll both at ground level and through social media channels.

The Chief Minister is said to be giving instructions to the party's trouble shooter T Harish Rao, who is spearheading the campaign at the ground level, on a day-to-day basis based on the feedback from the minister, intelligence reports and party workers. He is also giving ideas to the social media team to ensure that the BJP campaign does gain steam. Soon, the party, apart from showcasing the developmental activities, projects and schemes it had taken up in the State, will start 'exposing', the omissions and commissions of BJP candidate Eatala Rajender. TRS firmly believes that the just-launched Dalit Bandhu scheme will be the game-changer in the by-elections and all the leaders have been asked to educate the voters belonging to the SC community about the scheme and its socio –economic impact on the lives of the particular community.

A social media team was also on the job to visit the villages and interact with voters about the government schemes. As social media was playing a key role in trying to change the people's perceptions in the by-elections, the TRS chief was spending more time on social media regularly. TRS leaders said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao also took the responsibility of compiling the ground level reports obtained from the social media teams and would be updating KCR on the situation in the constituency.





