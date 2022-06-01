KCR to chart progress of Telangana

Hyderabad: Marking the eight years of Telangana, the TRS Government will showcase its achievements in the last eight years and how it excelled in every field be it health, agriculture, horticulture, industries or even tourism. It will also compare the achievements of the TRS government with that of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP government is also celebrating eight years in power.

The nearly 40-minute speech of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, scheduled to be delivered as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2 (Thursday) at Public Gardens in Hyderabad, will explain the steps taken by the government to attract national and international investments in the industrial sector and how it succeeded in creating job opportunities even in the backward areas.

With a vision of 'Research to lnnovation; lnnovation to lndustry; lndustry to Prosperity' and Slogan of lnnovate, lncubate, lncorporate, the New lndustrial Policy 2015 has provided a business regulatory environment where doing business in the state has become easy, he would state.

TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self Certification System) Act helped 19,837 units in getting approvals. It resulted in investment of Rs 2,34,836 crore and created employment of 76,56,460.

A total of 15,747 units with an investment of Rs1,33,325 crore and providing employment to 9,95,787 persons have commenced operations i.e. 80 per cent of units who have obtained approvals have commenced operations, according to the Government.

Similarly, T-PRIDE (Telangana State Program for Rapid lncubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs), which allocates special incentives for the SC/ST/PHC entrepreneurs since the formation day of Telangana on June 2, 2014, 57,949 claims under the scheme were sanctioned for an amount of Rs 2,309 crore. For the financial year 2021-22, 10,469 claims were sanctioned for an amount of Rs 454 crore, it said.

On the IT promotion fund, the state government has stated, "In spite of the Covid pandemic, the IT exports in Telangana grew at 12.98 per cent over the previous financial year, taking the total exports to Rs1,45,522 crore for the Financial Year 2020-21. Telangana also added 46,489 net new jobs during the same financial year.

The Chief Minister will make special mention of Rythu Bandhu where farmers have been receiving support of Rs 5,000 per season-per acre, and 81,990 Recognition of Forest Rights farmers are receiving Rs 5000 per season-per acre since 2021-22.

He will also explain how the Rythu Bhima scheme had helped the farmers and how it had helped in reducing farmers suicides to almost nil.

KCR is likely to mention the healthcare sector and how KCR KIT program launched in 2017 led to an increase in institutional deliveries and reduced maternal mortality and infant mortality rate.

In a health indicator comparison chart, the KCR government claims that while the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) stands at 56 in Telangana, as against 167 deaths in Uttar Pradesh and 163 in Madhya Pradesh the two BJP ruled states. Similarly, for Infant Mortality Ratio, Telangana state stands at 23 while UP and MP average is 41 and 46 respectively.

Telangana diagnostics sectors, at present, offers 60 types of tests free of cost at its designated government hubs and similar hubs are being established in 13 more districts. The state government is also working on providing high-end diagnostic equipment Iike auto analyzers, digital X-rays, ultrasound scan machines, 2D Echo, mammogram among other tests in the said diagnostic hubs. Similarly, medical colleges have gone up from five in 2014 to 17 at present and seats had gone up from 700 to 2,840.