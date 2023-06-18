KCR is Funding Congress in 30 Assembly seats- Bandi

Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that BRS and Congress were two sides of the same coin. He said all the surveys conducted by BRS has made it clear that they are not getting more than 40-45 seats. Hence the BRS is trying to support Congress party with the hope that the anti incumbency votes would get split and BRS can scrape through in the next elections.

Speaking in Karimnagar on Sunday he said, leaders like Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, K Jana Reddy and others had openly stated that the BRS and Congress would contest the polls together. It is also known that BRS gave funds to Congress party during Karnataka elections. Here also they have selected 30 Congress candidates for giving financial support. But the fact is that Congress is not making headway and has not been able to win the confidence of the people.

He said BJP would go alone and would welcome if any leader who believes in the ideology of the party and leadership of Modi to join the BJP.

When asked about the recent comments of Home Minister Mahmood Ali who said that women should not wear small clothes, Bandi remarked saying that the home minister should take care of law and order instead of making disparaging comments on women and their dress. Women know what to wear and what not to wear, he added.



He reiterated the BJPs demand that KCR who keeps accusing centre of giving step motherly treatment to the state should come for debate on what theCentre had done for the state. He said BJP had released the details of funds given to state and now it is for KCR to come for an open debate he added.