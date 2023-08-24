KCR to inaugurate Mandir, Masjid and Church on Friday

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate Nalla Pochamma Temple, Mosque and Church in the newly built De BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on August 25 ( Friday). The arrangements were already made to inaugurate the religious structures by performing special all faith prayers in the premises.









State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Thursday visited the religious structures being built in the vicinity of the secretariat complex and reviewed arrangements being made For Chief Minister’s visit tomorrow.











Chief Secretary took stock of the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the religious structures with the officials of R&B, Police and other departments. She instructed the officials to complete all the pending works by today evening. The CS also participated in the puja held in the Nalla pochchamma temple.









Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary Finance T K Sridevi, Secretary Agriculture Raghunandan Rao, and other senior officials were present.

