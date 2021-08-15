KCR to project his vision at Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will use the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to display the progress of his vision for the development of Telangana since 2014 when the new state was formed during Independence@75 celebrations to be held at the Golconda Fort on Sunday. The CM will project the overall growth achieved on all fronts and his plans to move the Telangana State to the next level by 2023 Assembly elections.

According to sources, a team of senior officials who have been working on the speech of the Chief Minister had laid emphasis on the "innovative schemes" launched by the State Government in Agriculture, Energy and Irrigation which had brought a turnaround in the living standards of various sections in society. KCR is also likely to explain how significant change has been brought regarding healthcare and infrastructure and how the State could effectively tackle the two waves of the corona pandemic and how it could overcome the financial crisis that had arisen on account of Covid-19. He would also dwell at length on the Dalit Bandhu scheme during his speech. Other issues that would figure in the speech are reduction of age limit to 57 years to avail Aasra scheme for old and aged which would come into effect from September, proposal to fill 50,000 vacancies in government and job creation in private sector.