KCR to rev up LS poll drive with bus yatra, public meet on April 13

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will extensively campaign in the ensuing Lok Sabha election with a plan to cover about 80 Assembly segments through his bus yatra starting with a public meeting in Chevella on April 13.

According to party leaders, with the selection of candidates completed (one candidate needs to be selected after the exit of Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal), KCR is focusing on campaign. Sources said that he will go to mandals touching the majority of Assembly constituencies starting from the second week of April.

Amid the exodus of leaders, the BRS is the first party to announce all the 17 candidates. The former CM is readying to target the Congress party. He targeted the government on drought during his ‘Polam Bata’ in Jangaon and Suryapet on Sunday. He targeted the government on power, irrigation and farmers’ issues giving indications of what he would speak in public meetings. KCR is slated to visit Karimnagar district on April 5 where he will meet and talk to farmers and console them.

The BRS chief will restart the campaign addressing a public meeting in Chevella on April 13. Later, he will hold meetings in districts-- mostly road shows and corner meetings in villages during evenings. The party has already started preparations; it has been holding constituency-wise meetings with party leaders. During the Assembly elections in 2023, KCR had addressed more than 80 meetings across the State, covering three-four meetings.

Party leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, have been travelling to districts taking up preparatory meetings with candidates and targeting rival parties. Besides, they are also seen with party candidates doing ‘pada yatra’. The campaign is slated to get hot after Ugadi, opined a senior party leader.