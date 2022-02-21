KCR undertook Mumbai trip to escape public anger: Eatala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said on Sunday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had undertaken the Mumbai visit to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Udhav Thackeray only to avoid public anger in Telangana.

Speaking to the media, the former minister made it clear that it would be impossible to form a regional parties' alliance without the support of national parties. He said unemployed youth of the State were not getting married to due to lack of jobs.

Eatala alleged that KCR did not have commitment to fill the vacant government jobs. He charged the State government with 'harassing' VROs without any reason. He claimed that the government had insulted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Medaram on Saturday.

He alleged that the CM had started a cruel tradition in the State. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed birthday greetings to KCR, he said systems were important rather than individuals in a democracy.

Targeting minister KTR, Eatala pointed out that political attacks would give only temporary victories to the ruling party leaders. He faulted KTR's statement that the attacks on BJP leaders and activists would continue.