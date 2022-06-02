KCR’s nazarana to Nikhat, Esha

Hyderabad : Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs 2 crore cash award to Nikhat Zareen, the world boxing champion, and shooter Esha Singh who won the international championship.

He also announced that the government would provide house sites to the two gold medalists either in Jubilee Hills or Banjara Hills in the city. Nikhat Zareen scripted history by becoming world champion not only from Telangana but also in South India in the 52 kg category. The championship was held recently in Turkey. Esha Singh won three gold medals in team events in the recently-concluded ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany.

The Government issued orders to present Rs 1 crore cash award to Kinnera artist Padma Shri D Mogulaiah. On the request of Mogulaiah, the government has taken the decision to allot a residential plot in BN Reddy Nagar colony in Hyderabad. The chief minister had announced a cash award soon after he was given the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind.