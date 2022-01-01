  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Hyderabad city Malayalees on Jan 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
x

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Highlights

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who created history by making a triumphant return to power with a massive mandate, will be felicitated by all the Malayali organisations and Malayalees of Hyderabad/ Telangana.

Hyderabad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who created history by making a triumphant return to power with a massive mandate, will be felicitated by all the Malayali organisations and Malayalees of Hyderabad/ Telangana.

He will be addressing the Malayalees of Hyderabad on January 8 at Hari Hara Kalabhavan at 3 pm and acquaint with their problems.

All Malayali associations are working in tandem to make the function a great success. Arrangements are also being made to submit representations on any common grievances to him. The organisers request the malayalees to gather at the venue and make it an outstanding success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X