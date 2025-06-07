Khairatabad Ganesh begins journey to 69-foot grandeur

Hyderabad: This year, the Khairatabad Maha Ganesh will shower blessings on devotees in the form of Vishwa Shanti Maha Shakti Ganapati, an idol which is set to be 69 feet tall. This was announced by the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Friday as they performed Karra Puja, marking the beginning of work for the giant idol of Lord Ganesh.

Alongside Vishwa Shanti Maha Ganapati, an idol of Shri Puri Jagannath Swamy will be placed on the right, and Shri Lakshmi Sameta Haigriva Swamy on the left. Two other deities, Shri Lalita Tripura Sundari and Shri Gajjelamma, will also be present.

The Khairatabad Maha Ganapati is one of the most famous and grandly organised Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad, with a history spanning decades, and a huge Ganpati idol installed every year. Construction of the statue will begin in a couple of days.

The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi was started in 1954 with the installation of a one-foot-tall Ganesh idol by local devotee Singari Shankaraiah. Inspired by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the festival was initiated as a symbol of unity. The height was increased by one foot every year until 2014; after that, the height was reduced somewhat due to environmental reasons, but design variety was maintained. The Khairatabad Ganesh is usually a full clay idol, prioritising natural colours. These Ganpati festivals attract devotees from across the country.

MLA Danam Nagender stated that all arrangements were made under the supervision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, adding that this year, the city police commissioner and other department officials will work in coordination. Samithi member Veena Madhuri said that work has started today, with 82 days remaining until Ganesh Chaturthi, and she added that the government is providing all the support the samithi members had sought.