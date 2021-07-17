Khairatabad Ganesh grows to 40 ft

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) on Saturday commenced works on arrangements for the Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, the Samithi has decided to have a 40-feet Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganapti at Khairatabad. Last year, the height of the idol was 20 feet.

According to the Utsav committee, there will be a 15-feet idol of Kala Nageshwari at right side and 15-feet Krishna Kali idol at the left side of Maha Ganapati. The Samithi members asked the devotees not to come to the venue, instead they could witness Lord Ganesh online at www.ganapatideva.org from their homes. The celebrations, which would begin from September 10 and conclude with mass immersion on September 19, will be held following strict Covid norms. While the pandal organisers have been asked to see that the venue does not become a reason for the spread of Covid, it has urged the Government to make necessary arrangements for the celebrations. The Samithi would open its office to facilitate the pandal organisers from July 23, on Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti. The Samithi leaders urged GHMC authorities to spruce up all the roads in its limits before the idol immersion programme besides urging them to make drinking water arrangements. They also urged the authorities to focus on the supply of electricity.

The Samithi leaders asked the organisers not to compete on the height of the Ganesh idol and said that their focus should be on following corona guidelines. Replying to a question, Bhagwanth Rao said that there were court rulings on pollution and as per Justice Satyavrath Sinha report there is no scope for pollution in water bodies with Ganesh idols.