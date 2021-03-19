Khairatabad: Heavy police deployment averts clash

Khairatabad: Heavy police force was deployed at Somajiguda Press Club after two groups held meetings on Thursday.

Following the recent controversy over Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) secretary RS Praveen Kumar's oath-taking issue, two groups attempted to organise meetings at the press club.

While members of the National SC Reservation 'Parirakshana' Samithi condemned Praveen Kumar's act by holding a meeting, the Telangana BC, SC, ST, Minority and Women Employees' Association's JAC gathered to extend their support to him and were asked to hold their nerves.

There was a chance of a clash between two groups, but the police brought the situation under control and asked members of the JAC to come later, as their gathering was scheduled after the Samithi meeting.

Members of the samithi demanded the government to immediately dismiss Praveen Kumar. They burnt his effigy at Tank Bund alleging that he was seen taking a pledge at a meeting in which gods and goddesses of Hindu religions were insulted.

The senior IPS officer had landed in controversy after a video of him taking an oath went viral on the internet.