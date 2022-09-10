Khairatabad idol shobha yatra: Devotees caught in divine delight

Hyderabad: The 'Shobha Yatra' of the Khairatabad Ganesh on Friday caught the attention of devotees, as hundreds gathered during the immersion procession. They were seen dancing merrily to the beats of drums.

A few were seen chanting 'Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai' and heading to the lanes of Hussainsagar. On the NTR Marg, hundreds gathered to see the immersion of the famous idol.

According to members of the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee, thousands thronged the pandal for having the 'darshan'of the elephant-headed Lord for the last time. After completion of the 'kalasha puja', in a special trolley of 50 ft, the idol was placed in it. At 10 am the yatra began; at around 7 pm the idol was immersed.

Said Ramesh, a devotee, "as last year I could not be part of the yatra I eagerly wait for the procession every year. The joyful manner the procession takes place, we never get tired while walking in the yatra".

Another devotee pointed out that "we have come from Kandlakoya to be part of the Shobha Yatra. I love to see the procession; every year in a very colorful way the idol is taken for immersion".