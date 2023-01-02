Kisan Cong condemns MLC Palla's remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana Kisan Congress on Sunday condemned the comments of ruling BRS party MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from the platform of Rythu Swarajya Vedika.

In a statement, State Kisan Cngress chairman Anvesh Reddy while referring to the comments of Rajeswar Reddy that there was no crop loss in the State, wondered as to how CM KCR made him chairman of State Rythu Bandhu Samithi? He asked Reddy whether it was not a fact that a couple of State Ministers went to Warangal district to inspect damaged crops in February last year? He also asked the MLC whether the Ministers went on a tour to Warangal if there was no crop loss? He asked the chairman whether he was not aware of the fact that standing crops in 20 lakh acres of land were damaged due to heavy rains in June last year?

He alleged that the farmers, who sustained crops loss, could not get the compensation due to the negligence of the State government in providing crop insurance since 2014. He told the chairman that they were ready to show total number of farmers' families, whose family members committed suicide from November 2021 to February 2022 in the State and wondered if Rajeswar Reddy was ready to come with them to see the families? He said 16 lakh farmers had turned into defaulters due to freezing of their existing bank accounts by their banks.

He told the MLC that he would be remembered as anti-farmer in the State if he lied about the problems of the farmers.