Kishan Reddy alleges BRS plot to oust Modi govt

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday described as a conspiracy by the BRS to use its ill-gotten wealth to throw out BJP-lead government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media here, he responded to reports of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao allegedly offering to fund elections of parties opposing BJP , if he is made head of the alliance.

Reddy said the BRS chief is known for spending hundreds of crores to win the Assembly elections in the State. "One can imagine how many thousands of crores the BRS chief has amassed from Telangana when he promised to fund Parliament constituencies in elections for the Opposition parties.

"It is a serious issue that needs to be discussed by people in Telangana at every forum," he added.

Reddy said the BRS does not talk about development and the Kalawakuntla family is talking only against the PM, Modi, the Centre and BJP. "It seems the BRS chief wants to fund elections and become chairman and leader of all dynastic parties in the country".

The minister said "we have heard some people fighting for separate Telangana openly say they used to provide diesel for KCR's vehicle during those days. But, the same BRS chief is spending hundreds of crores to win elections.

However, BJP has shown how with backing of people it won in Huzurabad, Dubbaka; even it registered moral victories in Munugodu, and GHMC elections."

"Besides, in the latest teacher MLC elections, the BJP won the seat representing nine districts. Teachers play a key role in society with much awareness on political and social fronts; they see what has been going on in the State. The win of BJP in the MLC polls indicates the changing people's views. The daydreaming of KCR changing his party's name from TRS to BRS will not help him to win".

Reddy demanded KCR to explain to people of Telangana how he could amass thousands of crores? How much cut has been taken in debt raised in development of State to fund the dynastic parties in the ensuing elections?

He alleged the"BRS chief and his family's ill-gotten wealth comes from the land mafia, threatening people for percentages in their businesses, real estate. He said the BRS chief thinks he would win the elections by purchasing people (vote) in Telangana. Similarly, he wants to purchase political parties".

However, citizens in Telangana are keeping their eyes open to happening in the State. How the BRS has sullied the image of Telangana across the country with the CM's family members' role in the alleged Delhi liquor scam.