Kishan Reddy inspects Gandhi Hospital; takes stock of facilities

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy recently visited Gandhi Hospital, the largest government hospital in the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency, which is represented by him.

Addressing the media on Monday after his visit, the Union Minister inquired about the facilities available to patients and gathered information from the superintendent regarding various services and arrangements. His visit comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive that government hospitals across all constituencies be inspected, particularly in light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. He emphasized the importance of hospital staff remaining vigilant and reinforcing COVID-19 protocols for the public.

During his inspection of different departments at Gandhi Hospital, Kishan Reddy learned about the various facilities available. He underscored the continuous development of necessary treatments and facilities, especially given the high number of patients. He stressed the urgent requirement to fill the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) positions at the hospital, as new departments have been created. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, patients receive cards linked to their Aadhaar numbers. These cards enable them to access treatment not only at Gandhi Hospital but also at other healthcare facilities.

Kishan Reddy noted, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, two oxygen plants were established at the hospital on the Prime Minister’s orders, and they are still operational.” He stressed on further developing Gandhi Hospital and improving its facilities in the future.