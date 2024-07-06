Kishan Reddy takes steps for strengthening TG energy security

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Naini Coal mine in Odisha having production capacity of 10 Million Tonnes per year was allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on August 13, .2015 for captive utilization of coal in thermal power plant of SCCL. This mine was facing abnormal delay in handing over forest land after receipt of Stage-II forest clearance in October 2022 which has delayed the operationalization of the mine.

After taking charge, the Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has held extensive discussions with the governmente. of Odisha to resolve the long pending issue and operationalize the mine at the earliest in the spirit of cooperative federalism. As a result, approval for handing over of 643 Ha of forest land has been accorded to SCCL on July 4,.2024.Kishan Reddy specifically thanked the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan CharanManjhi for quickly resolving this issue.

It is expected that SCCL will commence the production from the mine shortly.