Kishan Reddy to lead BJP in TS

Hyderabad: In a big reshuffle, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Tuesday changed party presidents in many states. While Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as Telangana BJP president replacing Bandi Sanjay, Babulal Marandi has become the president of Jharkhand BJP and Punjab's responsibility has been given to Sunil Jakhar.

Though the BJP high command has made these changes keeping the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in view, a storm seems to be brewing within the party in Telangana. Whether it will cause damage to the party or prove to be a storm in tea-cup needs to be seen.

Kishan Reddy, when asked by the media, refused to comment. He just folded his hands and gave a smile. Later in the evening, he cancelled his scheduled visit to Hampi and air-dashed to Delhi triggering a buzz that he was not happy with the decision of the high command.

Meanwhile, outgoing president Bandi Sanjay in a philosophical tweet said, "Some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. Keep me in your blessings. In case, I have unintentionally hurt anyone during my tenure, forgive me. I am happy that I am not a sad story. All of you have given me the most memorable moments - be it staying with me during arrests, standing by when attacked or laughing in moments of joy."

He also said, "Hats off to BJP Karyakartas who faced arrests, and attacks but stood their ground. Rain or shine you were with me, for I am one among you and will always be so." BJP national executive member Vijayashanti said the former TS BJP chief had given a new momentum to the party. His change had pained her. She hoped the national party leadership would recognise the feelings of the cadre committed to working for the country and Sanjay would be assigned a better role to play.

On the other hand, the political buzz is that this change of guard was an attempt to placate the lateral entries like Eatala Rajender and Raghunandan Rao and a few others. Political analysts say that the replacing Bandi Sanjay may, in fact, hit the morale of his supporters within the party as he is seen as the leader who gave a momentum to the party during the last three years.

This development has upset some leaders like Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Interestingly, Reddy on Tuesday met Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Another leader G Vivekananda, who is now in Kerala, is also said to be not happy with the developments.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Rajender thanked the BJP high command for appointing him as the election management committee chief and assured that he would fulfil the aspirations of the party.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Telangana under the leadership of Kishan Reddy. “Naddaji has given an excellent message to the people of Telangana and the party cadre. “Bandi Sanjay worked hard and strengthened the party. He successfully completed his term and strengthened the party,” the MP said.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said he is confident that under Kishan Reddy’s leadership, the party will rise to the occasion and give the best fight possible to unseat the ruling BRS in the next Assembly elections.