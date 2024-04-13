Kishan sounds caution on Congress, Majlis conspiracy to divide votes

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP chief, G Kishan Reddy, cautioned the people of Congress-AIMIM conspiracy to divide votes in the Nampally Assembly segment.

Addressing the media during his election campaign in the constituency on Friday, he said casting votes to Congress, BRS, and AIMIM would be a waste, as voting to re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time will pave the way to show solutions to several problems that the country is facing, he added.

Recalling how the PM stood for the welfare of all sections of people in the last ten years, he said that Modi's leadership holds good for the country's security and development. Appealing to vote for him from the Secunderabad parliament constituency, he said that Modi is destined to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time in June.

He emphasised the importance of voting for the BJP for the progress and future development of the country. Listing out the welfare initiatives of the Centre benefiting the poor in the country, Kishan Reddy said, "Lack of leadership like Modi would give chance for corruption to grow and goondas by forces like Majlies would increase." He assured that, irrespective of the Majlies corporators and opposition MLAs in Nampally, they could not stop him from initiating development activities in the area.