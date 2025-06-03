Kishan touts ESI Med College as the best hospital in country

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited the ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar on Monday, where he reviewed the current conditions of the hospital across all departments.

During his visit, hospital staff presented an overview of the new policies and medical services being provided to working families and patients through a screen presentation.

Later, he inspected the construction work of the newly built building. Earlier in the day, he planted a sapling on the hospital premises.

Addressing the media after the review, Kishan Reddy congratulated the hospital management and staff for receiving the award for being the best hospital in the country, recognising the achievements of the Sanath Nagar ESI Medical College and Hospital.

He congratulated the hospital management and staff for their efforts. He said the hospital caters to approximately 3,000 outpatients daily, with around 900 patients visiting the super speciality hospital.

The ESI Hospital is becoming a strong competitor to corporate hospitals, and there is a commitment to enhance its specialisation in various medical fields soon, including a focus on organ transplants. Telangana has registered 1.7 million ESI cards, allowing access to medical services for approximately 8 million people.

Steps are being taken to facilitate online doctor appointments, in-home blood sampling, and mobile delivery of test results. A record 2,900 patients are currently visiting the outpatient department (OP). “The Modi government is significantly boosting healthcare in Telangana; the Center has approved AIIMS, ESI, and two new medical colleges, which are already underway.

A new medical college is under construction with an investment of Rs 800 crore, with 300 beds. It is set to open soon, alongside improvements in infrastructure using the latest technology. Thirty-five per cent of seats in the medical college have been reserved for Insured Persons (IP), with 1,027 students currently enrolled in the MBBS program.

Over 3,000 MBBS graduates have already completed their studies. They are serving the community, while 44 students have completed MD and MS degrees and are providing medical services.

Each year, 307 students graduate from various departments, with prestigious specialization courses available at the ESI Hospital and Medical College, he added.

The institution offers Medical, Paramedical, MD, MS, MCh, and DNB programs education courses.