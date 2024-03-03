Kishan unveils Viksit Bharat Sankalp document

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy unveiled theViksit Bharat Sankalp document for gathering views and ideas from various sections of people on how the country should march forward. Addressing the media on releasing the document here on Saturday, he said the ideas and views expressed by the people would be incorporated in preparing the party’s manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He said that it was decided in the party’s national congress to draw an agenda for the next five years.

Accordingly, the party has decided on an agenda called ‘GYAN’. Which, G stands for ‘Garib Kalyan’ (welfare of the poor), Y for Youth, A for Agriculture and N stands for Nari Shakti (Women’s empowerment and stakeholdership). Empowering these five categories would make them partners in the development and progress of the country by rolling out GYAN for the coming five years.

As part of the efforts, Kishan Reddy said that the party will be preparing two manifestos. One is to make the country a developed nation by 2047 and the other is to empower the poor, youth, agriculture and women.

The TS BJP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been getting opinion from the people from different channels and designing schemes for the past 10 years. In turn, giving due priority to all sections of people and driving the development of the country.

The party’s next election manifesto will also reflect the same spirit taking into account the ideas and views of various sections of the people. For this, the party has started an exclusive programme for gathering public opinion in preparing the Sankalp Pathra or manifesto. The programme was christened as ‘Vikasit Bharat Modi Ki Guaranti’ (Modi’s Guarantee for a Developed India). He said people identify Modi as theirs since he has been working for them.

The ideas and views gathered through directly meeting people by way of Milan and Samwad, door-to-door visits, programmes initiated by party wings, party organised programmes, ideas collected through digital media, NAMO App, missed call numbers on 9090902024, social media like Whats App, publicity, broadcast of print and electronic media. Besides, suggestion boxes will be set up at the assembly constituency level. The programme will continue till March 15 at the level of parliament constituency level. They will be forwarded to the Election Manifesto Committee in Delhi, he said.

Kishan Reddy said that the party will go to elections with the slogan of Phir Ek Bar... Modi Sarkar.