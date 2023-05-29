KL Hyderabad organizing five-day workshop on empowering creativity through AI-assisted tools

Hyderabad: KL Hyderabad is organising a five-day workshop on Empowering Creativity-Exploring the Possibilities of AI-Assisted Tools, from May 29th (today) to June 2nd, 2023, at KL Hyderabad Campus in Aziz Nagar. It is organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, this workshop aims to help participants tap into their full potential by harnessing the power of AI-assisted tools.

The primary objective of this workshop is to provide professionals, researchers, students, and anyone interested with an in-depth understanding of how AI-assisted tools can be leveraged to enhance creativity and productivity. Through a series of hands-on sessions, participants will gain detailed knowledge about some of the most cutting-edge AI-assisted tools available today, including ChatGPT, Plagiarism Checker, PPT Generation Tool, Code Generation Tool, and Generator Tools for Research.

The five-day workshop will commence with an introduction to ChatGPT and generative model tools, followed by detailed sessions on generator tools for research, PPT Generation Tool, Code Generation Tool, and a concluding hands-on session with Plagiarism Checker.

Throughout the workshop, a team of experts will guide the audience through each session, providing valuable insights and addressing their questions. The workshop will also facilitate interactions among like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity and innovation. The workshop will also facilitate interactions among like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity and innovation. Participants will leave the workshop equipped with a new set of skills and knowledge that they can immediately apply in their own work.