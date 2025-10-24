Live
KLEF Students Achieve Historic Milestone with Triple Satellite Launch
KL Deemed to be University (KLEF) made history with the successful launch of three student-built satellites — KLSAT-2, CanSat, and KLJAC — from its Vaddeswaram campus, showcasing India’s rising cadre of young innovators.
The missions, designed by 34 students under expert mentorship, focused on environmental monitoring, tropospheric research, and advanced CubeSat technology. KLSAT-2 enhanced scientific data collection, CanSat was shortlisted for national competitions, and KLJAC transmitted real-time atmospheric telemetry.
The achievement, witnessed by dignitaries and experts, underscores KLEF’s commitment to transforming education into innovation, fostering indigenous space research, and inspiring the next generation of space scientists in India.