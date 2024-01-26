Kodandaram, Amer Ali appointed MLCs under Guv quota

Hyderabad : One of the protagonists of Telangana movement Prof M Kodandaram and senior journalist and Joint Editor of Siasat Urdu newspaper Amer Ali Khan have been nominated as MLCs under Governor’s quota. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has cleared the names of the two MLC candidates sent by the Congress government last month.

The Governor considered their background and took legal opinion before giving her nod to the two MLC candidates. Earlier, the Governor had rejected the names of BRS leaders D Shravan and K Satyanarayana, suggested by the previous BRS government, citing their political affiliations.

Initially, the Governor was not willing to approve Prof Kodandaram’s name because he was heading a political outfit Telangana Praja Samithi (TJS). However, the legal experts advised the Governor that the TJS leader was a social activist and also actively participated in the Telangana struggle as the Chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) for more than one decade until the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Prof Kodandaram taught Political Science at Osmania University.

In fact, Kodandaram’s political outfit had supported the Congress in the recently held Assembly elections. He was also part of the strategy committee of the Opposition parties in the fight against the BRS government.

Amer Ali khan is the son of Siasat Urdu daily Chairman Zahed Ali Khan. He is the first choice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as MLC under Governor quota.