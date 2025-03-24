Kondapur Residents Protest GHMC Neglect: Drainage Issues, Garbage Piles & Stray Dog Menace

Residents Charge GHMC for Ignoring Neighborhood Civic Concerns

Hyderabad: People who live in Kondapur, one of Hyderabad's quickly expanding residential districts, deal with a number of civic problems, such as inadequate drainage, a buildup of trash, and a growing threat from stray dogs. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received several complaints, however residents claim that their objections have been mainly disregarded.

As a result of clogged drains and overflowing sewage, more than 1,000 residents in the area—especially those near Masjid Banda—are dealing with unsanitary circumstances. Stormwater drains frequently combine with sewage, according to several locals, resulting in an unpleasant stink and an increase in diseases spread by mosquitoes.

Trash Builds Up, Number of Stray Dogs Increases

In addition to the drainage issue, homeowners claim that their areas are also overflowing with trash due to poor waste management. "Trash is left uncollected for days, and the overflowing bins are attracting stray dogs and rodents," a homeowner complained.

Particularly among children and the elderly, the problem of stray dogs has grown to be a serious worry. Walking in their own communities is dangerous because of the regular dog attacks that many residents describe. "Despite multiple complaints, GHMC has failed to take proper action to control the stray dog population," stated another resident.

Residents Call for Prompt Action

Residents of Kondapur, fed up with the authorities' lack of responsiveness, are now urging GHMC officials to act immediately. They are advocating for sterilization campaigns, appropriate sewage management, and routine rubbish collection in order to reduce the number of stray dogs.

Although these problems are not new, the authorities still disregard them. A nearby resident underlined, "We urge GHMC to act right away before the issue becomes worse.

Since Kondapur is a major residential area, locals are hoping that officials will work harder to resolve these persistent issues before they get worse.