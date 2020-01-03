Koti: Candlelight march for Florence Nightingale
Highlights
Koti: To commemorate 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) organised a candlelight march from Telangana State Nurses and Midwives Council (TSNMC), DME Campus, to Osmania Medical College on Thursday.
