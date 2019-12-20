KPHB: Annadanam conducted for students

KPHB: Kukatpally Housing Board area TRS president Saibaba Choudhary and his wife on Thursday organised annadanam programme for students of mandal upper primary school to mark the jayanthi of their nephew and former corporator Dandamudi Sobhanadri.

Addressing the gathering, Saibaba stated that they had been holding such programmes from 2011. He praised school headmaster Mamata for running the institution as ably as private one. The TRS leader lauded the efforts of local MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao for improving the school standards, while recalling Sobhanadri's social service activities.



Among those present were senior TRS leader Adusumilli Venkateswara Rao, women leaders Bhavani, Bharati, Radha and Krishnakumari.