Krishna Sagar Rao refutes reports of BJP alliance in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Friday said that BJP categorically rejects baseless reports in the media about alliances in Telangana. He clarified that BJP will not have any political alliances in Telangana and there has been no discussion about it in the party.



He added that BJP is on a sporadic rise across the state and will fight future elections independently to be elected to power in the state of Telangana.