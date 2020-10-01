KTR asks centre to grant Rs 600 crore for Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway development

Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Thursday wrote a letter to the union minister of railways, Nitin Gadkari to grant Rs 500 crore for the development of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

He said that the highway which is spread over 25 kilometres in the Hyderabad limits lacks junctions and service roads although it passes through some of the busiest places in the city. The lane capacity of the highway is also a need to increase.

The state public works department has prepared a Rs 500 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the road. "The government has taken up several development projects in the city to match the needs of the city," he said. KTR further said that three of four urban projects sanctioned by the union government are nearing completion and the flyover at Amberpet construction will begin soon.

The minister also reminded that the government has completed several flyovers, ROBs, RUBs and link roads under Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) and many of the projects have been completed during the lockdown despite the coronavirus scare. He appealed to the union minister to assist the government to develop Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway by granting Rs 500 crore.