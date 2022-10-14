KTR asks HMDA to turn Ibrahimpatnam lake into tourist spot

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Ramarao on Friday asked HMDA officials to focus on developing Ibrahimpatnam Lake into tourist spot.

This comes after a Twitter user requested the Minister to look into the expansion of the water body.

"This lake can be developed into a perfect weekend getaway if the tourism department considers building a resort with boating, kayaking, parasailing and other activities (sic)," the user tweeted.



Ibrahimpatnam Lake comes up on the right side of the road as you drive towards Vijayawada after crossing the Outer Ring Road. It was amongst the last lakes planned and built by Ibrahim Qutb Shah during his reign between 1550 and 1580 AD.