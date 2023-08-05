Live
KTR blames Centre for delay of Uppal, Amberpet projects
Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao informed the Assembly on Friday that of the total 48 works under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the City, 35 have been completed. Most works have been undertaken by the GHMC, while other departments involved are HMDA, R&B and NHAI/ NH (National Highways).
Replying to a query by BRS members, he said 13 works will be completed within the timeline. They works include Indira Park to VST (August), Bairamalguda LHS Loop and RHS Loop (October), Bairamalguda second level flyover (November), RoBs at Falaknuma and Shastripuram (March 2024), Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Junction Flyover and Shilpa Layout to Gachibowli Junction (Stage-II) (June 2024) and Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover and Uppal Flyover (December 2024). “The completion of 35 works reflects the competence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, while delay in works of Uppal and Amberpet reflects the incompetence of the Modi government,” he asserted.
Blaming the Centre for the delay of the two projects, he said the Union government while citing jurisdiction of the National Highways had taken over the projects. “As part of land acquisition a total of 253 properties at a cost of Rs 190 crore were acquired and handed over to the Union government, while for utility shifting the GHMC has spent Rs 37.86 crore,” he pointed out.
Taking a dig at Union minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, KTR charged that he failed to push the matter with Centre even though he represented Amberpet as MLA earlier.
“We have a Union minister here who is known for mudslinging. Whenever the City is flooded, rather than providing respite, he indulges in mudslinging. The GHMC has acquired a total of 262 properties at a cost of Rs 150 crore before handing over the project. They (BJP leaders) have failed to ensure its completion, but rather indulge in rhetoric,” he alleged.