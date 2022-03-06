KTR dares BJP netas to question Centre on coach factory

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and the Centre for going back on the promise of Coach Factory in Warangal, which was promised in the AP Reorganisation Act and asked the Telangana BJP leaders to question the Centre to prove their commitment towards Telangana.

The Minister said that the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had talked in continuance of the anti-Telangana policies by the BJP government at the Centre. Rama Rao said that the Narendra Modi government has showed severe discrimination against the State by denying the projects mentioned in Reorganisation Act such as ITIR, Bayyaram Steel Plant, national project status to one Irrigation project and others. "The BJP has done severe injustice and deceived Telangana by stating that they will not be setting up a coach factory in Kazipet. The BJP led government has been against Telangana since the formation of the state and denying the rights and the Kazipet coach factory is another example," said Rama Rao.

The Minister said that the State government has allocated 150 acres of government land for the factory apart from giving several representations. Along with Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ministers and MPs have also given the representation but there was no response from the Centre, alleged Rao. To state that there is no scope for bringing the coach factory in any part of the country was nothing but insulting the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, he said, alleging that Prime Minister Modi announced the coach factory for Latur in Maharashtra for political benefits. The Centre which gave Rs 625 crore for the coach factory in Maharashtra has shown a step-motherly attitude against the Telangana state, he alleged.

The TRS leader said that with the denial of the coach factory by the Centre, the people of Warangal, especially the youngsters would be deprived of livelihood as they expected employment through the project. He said that the people of Telangana would teach the BJP a lesson for its conspiracy against the state. "We will fight against the Centre on behalf of the people of Telangana until the government sanctions the coach factory. The BJP MPs who are representing the State should question their leadership or face the ire of the people of Telangana," said Rao.