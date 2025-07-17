KTR dares Revanth for public debate on Medigadda Barrage

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to participate in a public debate at the Medigadda barrage, a structure the CM has repeatedly alleged to have ‘collapsed’.

Speaking at a meeting with the Dalit Bandhu Sadhana Samithi at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy’s credibility and knowledge. “If he really believes the Medigadda barrage has collapsed, let him come there and debate in front of the people” said KTR. He reminded people that BRS had earlier invited the Chief Minister for a public debate, offering him three full days of preparation. “We went to the Press Club, ready to debate. But Revanth ran away. He is a coward who talks big and disappears when confronted,” he said. “Now again, I’m challenging him... let’s have the debate, not at Nagarjunasagar as he challenged, but at Medigadda barrage itself,” KTR said.

The BRS leader mentioned that senior party leader and former Minister Jagadish Reddy had already visited the Medigadda site and renewed the challenge. “If he has the courage, the Chief Minister must come and face us,” KTR demanded. He also stated that despite Revanth Reddy knowing well that it was former CM K Chandrashekar Rao who ensured water supply to tail-end farmers in regions like Tungaturthi and Suryapet, Revanth continues to spread blatant lies for political mileage, he alleged.

Continuing his criticism, the BRS working president condemned the repeated use of vulgar and undignified language by the CM. “Revanth Reddy keeps calling me a thief. When asked to implement his poll promises, he shamelessly says things like ‘Do what you want. Will you cut and bite me?’ This is not the language of a responsible public representative. Let the people of Telangana respond to this in the upcoming local body elections,” he warned. Quoting the Constitution, KTR said, “Dr BR Ambedkar would never have imagined that individuals like Revanth Reddy, frauds and conmen would come to power. That’s why the Constitution gave a five-year term, otherwise there would’ve been a recall mechanism to throw such people out of office.” “Personally, I don’t believe in using abusive language in politics. But with Revanth, there is no choice. He only understands gutter language.