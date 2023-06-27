KTR Directed GHMC Officials To Be Monsoon Ready

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration K Tarakrama Rao (KTR) has instructed officials to be prepared to face the rainy season conditions in the towns. He conducted a special review of Hyderabad city and discussed the measures to be taken keeping in mind the heavy rains and floods.

On this occasion, the Minister inquired about the progress of the Strategic Naala Development Program (SNDP) undertaken in GHMC. The officials of the department explained to the minister that the majority of the undertaken works have already been completed and the danger of flood has been avoided in many colonies as compared to last year.

The Minister directed to continuously monitor the water storage levels of all the ponds across the city and check their levels from time to time as per the existing guidelines. He also ordered to be prepared with dewatering pumps and other arrangements in the low-lying areas.

KTR stated that the first duty of the officials is to be prepared to face the rainy season conditions in the towns and to ensure that there is no loss of life. He also directed the officials to take steps to prevent waterlogging and ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the rainy season