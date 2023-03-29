KTR floored by Mumbai idea of games under flyovers

Hyderabad: Navi Mumbai has shown an interesting way to Telangana in utilisation of space under flyovers. The department of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development is examining the feasibility of converting the space under the major flyovers into a sports arena. Sounds interesting. In Mumbai, the authorities have covered the four sides of the open area under the flyover with iron mesh and has provided sports facilities for enthusiasts to play cricket, basketball and badminton.

As the video posted on twitter pertaining to this new idea went viral on social media, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has asked Special Chief Secretary Aravind Kumar to explore the possibility of creating similar space under the major flyovers in Hyderabad city as well. He said that the best use of space is under bridges where you can play a number of games and it is completely free of cost. The minister also asked the officials to find out if similar facilities were available in any other states.

The space under most of the flyovers in the city at present is mostly used for parking of vehicles or some greenery has been created. The netizens gave a thumbs up to this idea of Minister Rao. Vinay Jonnalagadda tweeted 'Greate Idea. Any sport is great but pickleball would be one of the better options given the area constraints. Another user Chandradeepthi said, "I would love to see some of them in Hyderabad have this implemented sports infrastructure on the go."