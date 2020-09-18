KTR hoists Tricolour to mark Merger Day

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday hoisted the National Flag at Telangana Bhavan to mark the 'Merger of Hyderabad into the Indian Union.'

Ministers Md Mahamood Ali, P Ajay Kumar, Mayor B Rammohan, government whip B Suman, MLC P Rajeshwar Reddy, M Sreenivas Reddy, Naradasu Laxman were present during the flag hoisting.

Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the September 17 was a result of fight for liberation from monarch Nizam's rule and zamindari system. He said that with this fighting spirit there is a progressive government in the State.

Several Telangana protagonists met Vinod at his residence in the Minister's quarters. He further said that the Telangana government has brought a new Revenue Act to solve the land issues of lakhs of people. With the new Municipal Act, the government has stood behind many small and marginal farmers, he added.